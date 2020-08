Gurianov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Gurianov got the Stars on the board with his tally at 10:52 of the second period. The Russian winger led the Stars with 20 goals in 64 contests in 2019-20. He played with Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark in Game 1 -- that trio functions in a middle-six capacity under head coach Rick Bowness, who likes to balance offense across his lines.