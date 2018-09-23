Gurianov notched his first goal of the preseason in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gurianov put up 19 goals and 34 points in 74 games in the AHL last season. It wasn't much of an offensive jump from his 27 points (57 games) the year before. So, Gurianov remains a long shot to earn NHL time this season.

