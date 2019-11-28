Stars' Denis Gurianov: No points in last six games
Gurianov has been held off the scoresheet in six straight games.
The Russian winger had five points in the five games before his recent dry run. Gurianov was also a healthy scratch once during his current drought. He has eight points and 52 shots through 21 appearances, with three points coming with a man advantage.
