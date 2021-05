Gurianov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, but he likely won't play, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Gurianov's status against the Lightning likely won't be confirmed until Dallas takes the ice for pregame warmups, but at this point he's looking closer to doubtful than questionable for Wednesday's contest. He's notched 11 goals and 28 points in 51 games this season.