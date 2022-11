Gurianov (upper body) isn't expected to play Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Gurianov missed the Stars' previous two contests. The silver lining is that Gurianov did skate Tuesday morning. He has a goal and three points in 12 contests while averaging 13:09 of ice time this season. Matej Blumel has been in the lineup while Gurianov's unavailable and Blumel is projected to play again Tuesday.