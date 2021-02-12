Gurianov recorded two assists, a pair of hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gurianov had a hand in goals by Mark Pysyk and Roope Hintz in Thursday's contest. The two-helper outing put Gurianov at four goals, seven assists, 33 shots and 15 hits through 11 contests this season. The first-round pick from 2015 looks fully capable of a breakout season, so fantasy managers should be comfortable rostering him.