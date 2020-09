Gurianov had three assists, three hits and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Gurianov had a hand in each of the Stars' goals, but even his three-point effort wasn't enough to overcome an early five-goal deficit. The Russian winger is up to eight goals, five helpers, 34 shots and 44 hits through 14 games. Gurianov has been held off the scoresheet just once in five outings against the Avalanche, posting two markers and four assists in the series.