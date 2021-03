Gurianov managed an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Gurianov didn't cash in any of his own chances, but he set up Roope Hintz for a tally at 9:30 of the third period. The assist gave Gurianov 15 points in 26 contests. The Russian winger has added 67 shots, 34 hits and a minus-5 rating this season. Despite some inconsistency on offense, the 23-year-old is likely to see at least middle-six usage.