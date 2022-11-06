Gurianov posted an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

All three of Gurianov's points this year (one goal, two helpers) have come during his current three-game point streak. The Stars' strong control of the contest allowed head coach Pete DeBoer to balance his lines, though Gurianov saw only 11:49 of ice time. The 25-year-old winger has added 19 shots on net, a plus-1 rating, four hits and two PIM in 11 contests. If he keeps producing on offense, he should be able to maintain his place in the lineup.