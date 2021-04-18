Gurianov scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gurianov has clicked with center Jamie Benn in the last two games, as the former has racked up three goals and two helpers in that span. Gurianov's second-period tally Saturday stood as the game-winner. The Russian winger is up to nine tallies, 24 points, 100 shots on goal and 50 hits through 43 contests. He seems to be ready to finish strong this year, so he's worth a look for fantasy managers in need of some offense.