Stars' Denis Gurianov: Opens scoring on power play
Gurianov tallied a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Gurianov followed up a four-game point streak with three straight quiet outings, but he got back on the scoresheet Thursday. The Russian has 10 goals and 16 points in 39 contests. He's picked up six points on the power play, added 88 shots on goal and dished 35 hits this season.
