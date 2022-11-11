Gurianov (upper body) will not play Friday against San Jose, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.
Gurianov was injured Tuesday as he saw his three-game point streak come to an end. Gurianov has only a goal and three points in 12 games this season. He will be replaced in the Dallas lineup by Matej Blumel, who will make his NHL debut.
