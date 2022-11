Gurianov logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Gurianov missed six games with an upper-body injury, and he saw just 11:23 of ice time in his return. The 25-year-old winger was warming up prior to the injury -- he now has points in four of his last five contests. For the season, he's at one goal, three assists, 21 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 13 outings.