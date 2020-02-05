Stars' Denis Gurianov: Picks up power-play goal
Gurianov tallied a power-play goal on his only shot of the game Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Gurianov got the Stars on the board in the latter stages of the first period, depositing his 14th goal of the season and sixth with the man advantage. The 22-year-old has 20 points in 48 games in 2019-20, his first full NHL season. He's been a nice piece on the power play for Dallas but isn't much use to fantasy owners outside of deeper leagues.
