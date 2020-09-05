Gurianov registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Gurianov had a hand in the first of Joel Kiviranta's three tallies in Friday's game. The 23-year-old Gurianov is showing his five-point explosion in Game 6 versus the Flames wasn't a fluke. He's now riding a six-game point streak, during which he has two goals and six assists. The Russian winger is up to 15 points, 36 shots on net and 47 hits through 16 contests overall, which has earned him a top-six role and a decent role on the power play.