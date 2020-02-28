Gurianov scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Gurianov rejoined the team's goal-scoring lead with his 19th tally. He's picked up five points over his last five games. The Russian is up to 28 points, 122 shots, 57 hits and a plus-5 rating through 59 contests. He won't be able to shoot 15.6 percent forever, but with 12 power-play points, the 22-year-old is capable of helping fantasy owners in deeper formats.