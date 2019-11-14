Stars' Denis Gurianov: Produces power-play assist
Gurianov notched an assist with the man advantage in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
Gurianov dished to Joe Pavelski for the opening goal at 3:22 of the second period. Gurianov has points in four of his last five appearances. The Russian winger is up to eight points in 15 games overall, with three of his points coming on the power play. He's added a plus-7 rating, 37 shots on goal and 19 hits.
