Gurianov notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Gurianov had a solid performance despite seeing a team-low 10:28 of ice time. The 25-year-old set up a Roope Hintz tally in the second period. Gurianov has three assists and 17 shots on net through 11 games since returning from a personal leave, though he's rarely seen much more than fourth-line minutes in that span. The winger has eight points, a minus-2 rating and 58 shots on net through 36 contests this season.