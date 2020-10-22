Gurianov signed a two-year, $5.1 million contract with the Stars on Thursday.

Gurianov emerged as one of Dallas' best scorers in 2019-20, racking up best 20 goals and nine helpers in 64 regular-season contests before adding nine goals and eight assts in 27 games during the Stars' lengthy postseason run. The 23-year-old winger is expected to fill a top-six role as well as a spot on one of Dallas' power-play units in 2020-21, and he should only continue to improve in what will be his second full NHL campaign, so he could be a sneaky-good selection in the later rounds of fantasy drafts.