Stars' Denis Gurianov: Recalled from AHL Texas
Gurianov was recalled from AHL Texas on Wednesday.
The winger is off to a hot start to the season in the minors, putting up 12 points in 11 games. Gurianov, 21, has played just one NHL game in his career, however, with the injury bug ravaging Dallas' roster, the 12th overall pick from 2015 could finally see his first extended stint in the show.
