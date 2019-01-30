Gurianov was promoted from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

Whether Gurianov slots into the lineup versus Buffalo on Wednesday will likely depend on the health of Valeri Nichushkin (upper body). In his previous stints in the NHL, the 21-year-old Gurianov has tallied one goal, two helpers and 13 shots in 12 contests. If the Russian winger isn't getting much play time with the Stars, the organization will likely send him back to the minors in order to further his development.