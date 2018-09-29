Gurianov was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Gurianov, who was stellar for the parent club in the preseason, as he compiled one goal and three assists over four games. The first-round pick (2015) should glean plenty of confidence from his ability to hang with the big boys, but the reality is that the Stars are all set on the right wing -- thanks, in large part, to Valeri Nichushkin returning to the NHL after a two-year run with CSKA Moscow. Gurianov is a ripe call-up option, though.