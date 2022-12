Gurianov scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Gurianov's marker came at 18:06 of the first period to even the score at 1-1. It was his second goal and fifth point in 21 games this season. The 25-year-old entered Saturday's contest averaging just 12:44 of ice time, and unless his role grows, Gurianov isn't likely to start making regular offensive contributions.