Gurianov netted a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Gurianov has hot mitts lately -- he's scored in each of his last three games. The Russian is up to nine goals and 14 points with 76 shots on goal in 34 contests this year. The 12th overall pick from 2015 is starting to show his promise, and an 11.8 percent shooting rate isn't totally unsustainable for a player with that kind of pedigree. The 22-year-old isn't likely to be worth a look in season-long fantasy yet, but he could be of value in DFS formats.