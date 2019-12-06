Stars' Denis Gurianov: Scores to end point drought
Gurianov scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Gurianov went nine appearances without a point and 12 games without a goal. The Russian is up to five tallies and nine points through 25 contests this year. He's added 58 shots on goal and 26 hits. He mostly serves a bottom-six role, but coach Jim Montgomery tends to spread the offense throughout the lineup.
