Stars' Denis Gurianov: Scoring touch on display
Gurianov potted a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Russian winger got the Stars on the board with his tally at 17:21 of the first period. Gurianov has four goals in his last seven games, although that's come with no assists. He's at 13 tallies and 19 points in 45 contests overall this year. A 13.5 percent shooting rate is likely fueling his success -- expect that number to drop eventually, but enjoy the ride for now.
