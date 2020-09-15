Gurianov scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Gurianov played a key role in the Stars' Game 5 comeback, assisting on Joel Kiviranta's game-tying goal in the third period. Another man-advantage situation allowed Gurianov to finish the series with his tally 3:36 into overtime. Those were his first two points of the Western Conference finals. The Russian now has nine goals, eight assists, 47 shots on goal and 67 hits through 21 playoff contests. Eight of his 17 points have come in games where the Stars eliminated their opponents.