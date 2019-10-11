Dallas assigned Gurianov to AHL Texas on Friday.

Gurianov has been a healthy scratch for the Stars' last two games and only averaged 9:19 of ice time through the first three contests of the campaign, so he'll head to the minors to get some consistent playing time. The 22-year-old winger will be one of the first players Dallas turns to when dealing with injuries up front in 2019-20, but he won't be a viable fantasy option due to his limited/inconsistent role with the big club.