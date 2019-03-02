Dallas reassigned Gurianov to AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Jamie Benn (upper body) is set to return to the lineup Saturday against St. Louis following a two-game absence, so the Stars are no longer in need of Gurianov's services as a depth forward. The 21-year-old Russian will continue to be one of the first players Dallas turns to when dealing with injuries up front, but he won't have any fantasy value in redraft leagues this campaign.