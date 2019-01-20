Stars' Denis Gurianov: Ships back to minors
The Stars reassigned Gurianov to AHL Texas on Sunday.
The Stars want to get Gurianov as much ice time as they can since he has averaged just 11:18 TOI through 12 games with the big club. The 2015 first-round pick (12th overall) will likely get that action with AHL Texas in a Monday night contest and could return to Dallas for Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, since the Stars only have 10 healthy forwards at the time of the report.
