The Stars reassigned Gurianov to AHL Texas on Sunday.

The Stars want to get Gurianov as much ice time as they can since he has averaged just 11:18 TOI through 12 games with the big club. The 2015 first-round pick (12th overall) will likely get that action with AHL Texas in a Monday night contest and could return to Dallas for Wednesday's game versus the Sabres, since the Stars only have 10 healthy forwards at the time of the report.