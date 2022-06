Gurianov signed a one-year, $2.9 million contract extension with the Stars on Tuesday.

Gurianov was a solid contributor up front for the Stars in 2021-22, picking up 11 goals and 31 points while averaging 14:11 of ice time through 73 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old Russian should produce similar if not better numbers while playing on a one-year, "prove-it" deal in 2022-23.