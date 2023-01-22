Gurianov produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.
Gurianov has managed two helpers over seven contests since returning from a personal leave. The 25-year-old looked good Saturday, but the quality of opponent has to be taken into account. He's at seven points, 51 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 32 outings, mainly in a bottom-six role.
