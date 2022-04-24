Gurianov provided an assist and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Gurianov had gone seven games without a point entering Saturday. He changed that by setting up Vladislav Namestnikov's game-winning tally in the second period. Consistency remains an issue for Gurianov, who has been an occasional healthy scratch under head coach Rick Bowness. The winger set a new career high in points with 31 in 70 contests with his helper Saturday. He's added 141 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-2 rating.