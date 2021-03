Gurianov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Gurianov went 15 games without a goal, and he collected a mere five assists in that span. The Russian winger is up to five goals, 14 points, 60 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-5 rating through 23 contests. It's the inconsistency in production that limits Gurianov's fantasy value to deeper formats despite his top-six deployment.