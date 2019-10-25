Stars' Denis Gurianov: Snaps lengthy goal slump with pair
Gurianov scored twice on three shots and was plus-2 in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Guraniov had gone 26 games without scoring a goal, a drought that dated back to Nov. 2018. But he broke loose for a pair of first-period goals Thursday, scoring on Dallas's first shot of the game at the 2:42 mark and adding another at the 17:37 mark. The 22-year-old Russian, already in his second different stint with the Stars this season, saw less than 11 minutes of playing time Thursday but more performances like this can keep him from returning to the AHL any time soon.
