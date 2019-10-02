Gurianov made the Stars' Opening Night roster.

Gurianov split time between the Stars and AHL Texas last season, posting four points in 21 games in the NHL and 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 57 contests in the minors. The 22-year-old will now have a chance to show what he can do in the NHL, although he's expected to start the year in a bottom-six role.