Gurianov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Sam Nestler of Dallas Hockey Now reports.
Gurianov saw his three-game points streak come to an end Tuesday. He has a goal and three points in 12 games this season.
More News
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Nets first goal•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Gets on scoresheet Tuesday•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Signs one-year extension•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Snaps drought with helper•
-
Stars' Denis Gurianov: Sitting as healthy scratch•