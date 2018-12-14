Stars' Denis Gurianov: Summoned from minors
The Stars recalled Gurianov from AHL Texas on Friday.
Gurianov mad a brief two-game appearance with the Stars earlier this season, even notching his first career NHL goal before being sent back. His recall Friday could hint that one or more of the Stars' forwards are in danger of sitting out versus the Avalanche on Saturday, though the team has not announced anything on that front at this point.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...