Gurianov notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Gurianov had the secondary helper on defenseman Jamie Oleksiak's goal at 15:10 of the first period. The winger has racked up 13 points, 56 shots, 26 hits and a minus-7 rating through 21 contests. Gurianov has helpers in consecutive outings after going through an eight-game point drought.