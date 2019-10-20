Gurianov registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The Russian winger's first point of the year came on an Esa Lindell power-play goal in the first period. Gurianov has 11 shots and six hits in six games, but he'll need to put in consistently strong performances, or he may find himself shuttled back to AHL Texas when the Stars' forward group gets healthier.