Stars' Denis Gurianov: Supplies first assist
Gurianov registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The Russian winger's first point of the year came on an Esa Lindell power-play goal in the first period. Gurianov has 11 shots and six hits in six games, but he'll need to put in consistently strong performances, or he may find himself shuttled back to AHL Texas when the Stars' forward group gets healthier.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.