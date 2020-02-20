Stars' Denis Gurianov: Supplies pair of helpers
Gurianov had two assists and two shots with a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.
Gurianov drew the secondary helpers on power-play goals by Corey Perry and Radek Faksa, giving him a multi-point game for the first time since Nov. 2. The 22-year-old has 17 goals and eight assists in 55 games in his first full NHL season.
