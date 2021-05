Gurianov notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Gurianov helped out on a Joel Kiviranta goal in the third period as the Stars rallied from behind for the win. The 23-year-old Gurianov collected 11 points in his final 14 games of the season. The Russian winger finished 2020-21 with 12 tallies, 30 points, 130 shots on net and 63 hits in 55 outings. His scoring output was one better than last year's 29-point effort in 64 contests.