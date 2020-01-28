Gurianov scored a goal on three shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime win versus Tampa Bay.

Gurianov used his speed to burst up the left wing boards and get a step on the Tampa Bay defender before breaking in alone and beating Andrei Vasilevskiy late in the second period. It was a brilliant effort by the 22-year-old, who has 12 goals and 18 points in 44 games this season.