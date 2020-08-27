Gurianov scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.
Gurianov sparked a three-goal rally with his tally at 4:42 of the third period. The Russian winger is up to seven goals, two helpers, 30 shots on goal and 38 hits in 12 playoff contests.
