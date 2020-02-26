Gurianov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old continues to prove himself as a sniper -- Gurianov has five goals and eight points in the last 11 games, and 18 goals and 27 points on the season through 58 contests. He showed good chemistry with Roope Hintz and Jason Dickinson in this one, and Gurianov has pushed his way onto the fantasy radar even in shallower formats.