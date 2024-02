Pouliot will be recalled from AHL Texas after Jani Hakanpaa (upper body) sustained an injury in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Pouliot has spent all season with AHL Texas. The 30-year-old is among the Stars' more experienced defensemen in the minors, so it makes sense that he'll get the call. Last year with the Sharks, Pouliot posted two assists over eight contests.