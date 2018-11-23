Stars' Devin Shore: Activated from injured reserve
Shore (lower body) was activated from injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site. As a result, expect him to play against the Senators on Friday.
Shore is projected to line up on the second line with an opportunity to strike on the No. 2 power-play unit. For obvious reasons, inexperienced players don't get enough love in the fantasy realm, but Shore -- with 185 career NHL games under his belt -- has 11 points (five goals and six assists) over 18 games to qualify as an attractive value option in various DFS contests.
