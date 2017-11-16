Shore has yet to register his first goal of the season, despite playing in all 18 contests this year.

Shore's lack of scoring touch seems to have compounded, as he is now also riding a five-game point drought. Even with his lack of productivity, the 23-year-old continues to log significant minutes -- 2:18 of ice time per game -- with the man advantage. If he can't find the back of the net soon, one has to imagine coach Ken Hitchcock will turn to somebody else on the power play.