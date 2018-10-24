Shore contributed assists on goals from Jason Spezza and John Klingberg on Tuesday, helping his team earn a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.

Shore and his owners needed this, as he's been struggling out of the gate in 2018 with just one goal and one assist in his first seven games. Hopefully, this will be the start of him building on his two previous 30-point campaigns and producing more for his owners.

