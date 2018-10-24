Stars' Devin Shore: Helps create both second-period goals
Shore contributed assists on goals from Jason Spezza and John Klingberg on Tuesday, helping his team earn a 4-2 win over Los Angeles.
Shore and his owners needed this, as he's been struggling out of the gate in 2018 with just one goal and one assist in his first seven games. Hopefully, this will be the start of him building on his two previous 30-point campaigns and producing more for his owners.
More News
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Earns two-year deal•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Submits arbitration request•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Expected to garner contract extension•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Skates in all 82 games for second straight season•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores in loss•
-
Stars' Devin Shore: Scores winner Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.