Shore (lower body) will return to action Friday night against the Senators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Shore remains on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site, but it appears that he'll be activated for the evening's home contest against the Senators. Dallas' second-round (61st overall) draft pick is on his way to a career-best pace since he's added five goals and six assists over 18 games.

